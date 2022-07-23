Russian air defense systems in Melitopol repulse attack from Ukrainian military — official

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems repelled a strike from the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Melitopol, said Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye region.

"Melitopol - very loud! Air defense responded. They [the Ukrainian military] send missiles and attack drones to the sleeping city. The lives of Melitopol residents are reliably protected by Russian air defense. The air target was destroyed," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday.