Iran’s Raisi offers Putin to cooperate on Caspian Sea

ASHGABAT, June 29. /TASS/. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi offered Russian leader Vladimir Putin to cooperate on the Caspian Sea in the fields of transport, transit, fishing and tourism at their meeting on the sidelines of the 6th Caspian Summit in Ashgabat on Wednesday.

"One of the areas that we can cooperate on is the Caspian Sea," the Iranian president said. "Our countries can cooperate in the transport, transit, fishing, tourism and other fields."

According to Raisi, "the two countries’ collaboration in Syria and other areas proves that they can take steps beneficial for both the two states and the entire region."

"We have a strategic view of relations with Russia," he added.

On Wednesday, Turkmenistan’s capital Ashgabat hosted the 6th Caspian Summit, attended by leaders of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan. In the final communique, the presidents of the five Caspian nations outlined about two dozen principles that lay the foundations of the littoral states’ activities in the Caspian Sea region. One of the principles is that there will be no armed forces of any third countries in the Caspian Sea region.