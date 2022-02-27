UK top diplomat says military operation in Ukraine could last ‘a number of years’

LONDON, February 27. /TASS/. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the military operation in Ukraine could last "a number of years," given Ukraine’s resistance and Western arms supplies to Kiev.

Speaking in an interview with Sky News TV channel, Truss said the UK needs to be "prepared for a very long haul." "This could be a number of years because what we do know is Russia has strong forces," she said, noting that the Ukrainian resistance is "very, very strong and brave."

London will keep supplying defensive weapons to Ukraine, Truss stated.