Belarus beefs up security on border with Ukraine, EU

MINSK, February 24. /TASS/. The Belarusian State Border Committee said that it was tightening security along the state border with Ukraine and the EU.

"Given the current circumstances, the security of the border with EU countries and Ukraine has been tightened to prevent provocations. Additional control measures are being carried out at the checkpoints," the statement of the agency's Telegram channel reads.

The State Border Committee assured that "the Belarusian side is ready to secure the passage of Belarusian citizens returning from Ukraine".

In return, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin told reporters that "the Commander-in-Chief handed down the task of strengthening the coverage of the southern direction of the state border". "Battalions are currently carrying out the tasks there in peacetime mode, they have not been brought to full combat readiness," the defense minister said.