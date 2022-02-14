Japanese Prime Minister is discussing possible sanctions against Russia with US — official

TOKYO, February 14. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a meeting with the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Monday that he is discussing the content of possible sanctions against Russia with representatives of the United States and major European states, Toshimitsu Motegi, Secretary General of the LDP, told reporters on Monday

"In the event that sanctions are imposed on the Russian Federation, their specific content is being discussed with representatives of the United States and major European states," the party secretary general quoted Kishida as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

Recently, claims of Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine have been echoed quite often in Ukraine and throughout Western countries. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov lambasted such reports as an "empty and groundless escalation of tensions", underscoring that Russia does not pose any threat to anyone. Peskov noted that provocations may happen in order to justify such claims and warned that such attempts will bear the most serious consequences.