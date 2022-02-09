French top diplomat discusses outcomes of Macron’s visit to Moscow, Kiev with EU

PARIS, February 9. /TASS/. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has discussed the outcomes of President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Moscow and Kiev with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and EU foreign ministers.

"I informed Josep Borrell and colleagues from some 27 EU countries about [the results of] the talks that President Macron held in Moscow, Kiev and Berlin in order to de-escalate the situation, including as part of the Normandy format (Russia, France, Germany, Ukraine)," the French top diplomat stated on his Twitter.

Le Drian also said that he planned to hold talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday.