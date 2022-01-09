CSTO United Staff’s task force sent to Kazakhstan, says organization

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The CSTO crisis response center has been transferred to around-the-clock work, whereas the CSTO United Staff’s task force has been sent to Kazakhstan, the CSTO United Staff said in a statement on Sunday.

"In a move to coordinate the cooperation with defense departments of CSTO member states, the formation and deployment of CSTO Collective peacekeeping forces, control over the implementation of CSTO bodies’ decisions, as well as cooperation on urgent, administrative and logistics issues, a task force headed by deputy head of the CSTO United Staff has been sent to the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement said.