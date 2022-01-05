Internet access restored in Almaty

ALMATY, January 5. /TASS/. Internet access in Almaty, which was cut off earlier on Wednesday amid protests in Kazakhstan and the state of emergency imposed by the authorities, has been restored throughout the city, according to TASS correspondent.

Mobile communication has also started working without interruptions. Telephone communications and the Internet were cut off in Almaty a few hours ago.

On January 2, crowds took to the streets in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangystau Region, in southwestern Kazakhstan, protesting against high fuel prices. Two days later, the protests engulfed Almaty, in the country’s southeast, where the police used flashbangs to disperse the crowd, as well as other cities, including Atyrau, Aktobe (in the west), Uralsk (in the northwest), Taraz, Shymkent, Kyzylorda (in the south), Karaganda (in the northeast) and even Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan. The president imposed a two-week state of emergency in the Mangystau Region and in the Almaty Region, as well as the republic’s largest city of Almaty and the capital Nur-Sultan. On January 5, the head of the state also accepted the government’s resignation. Its members will continue to perform their tasks until a new cabinet is formed.