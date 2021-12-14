Next summit G7 to hold on June 26-28 at Schloss Elmau — German cabinet

BERLIN, December 14. /TASS/. The meeting of the G7 leaders under the chairmanship of Germany in 2022 will be held on June 26-28 at Schloss Elmau near the city of Garmisch-Partenkirchen (Bavaria) — the summit has already been held there in 2015, the press service of Germany’s Cabinet of Ministers reported on Tuesday.

"Schloss Elmau meets all logistical and security requirements of a G7 summit venue," new German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.

"We are glad that the whole world will come to Bavaria again," the Minister-President of the German state of Bavaria Markus Soder pointed out.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an association of industrialized countries that brings together the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France, and Japan. In 1997, it was renamed the Group of Eight (G8) after Russia joined the club. In 2014, Western countries decided to return to the G7 format in the wake of the developments in Ukraine and the deterioration of relations with Russia. Germany also presided over the format - at that time the G8 - in 2007. That year the summit was held in the resort town of Heiligendamm on the Baltic Sea coast.