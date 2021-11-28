Russian, Palauan foreign ministers exchange congratulations on anniversary of relations

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Palauan counterpart Gustav Aitaro have exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the 15th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Ngerulmud.

"The telegram of the Russian Foreign Ministry notes that deepening of Russian-Palauan interaction to solve pressing issues on the international and regional agenda, including within the framework of the "Russia - small developing island states of the South Pacific" format, will contribute to sustainable economic growth, stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region," the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Sunday.

As the ministry stressed, in the last years the relations between two countries "have been developing steadily." "The first-ever visit to Russia in July 2018 by President of the Republic of Palau Thomas Remengesau and his participation in the Innoprom exhibition in Yekaterinburg were significant events," the ministry pointed out.

Diplomatic relations between Russia and Palau were established on November 28, 2006.