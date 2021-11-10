Turkish Airlines denies flying illegal migrants to Belarus

ANKARA, November 10. /TASS/. Turkey’s national carrier Turkish airlines denies media reports claiming that it has been flying illegal migrants to Belarus.

"Some national and foreign media outlets maintain that Turkish Airlines’ flights to Belarus contributed to an illegal movement of migrants. Our corporation takes into account all aspects of security and conducts its operations in cooperation with international authorities during the flights across the world. These media reports are not true," a representative of the carrier told TASS on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Western media outlets reported earlier that the European Union could slap sanctions on Turkish Airlines for airlifting migrants to Belarus.

On Monday, several thousand migrants approached the Polish border from the side of Belarus. Some of them tried to dismantle the razor wire fence. Polish officers used tear gas. After a failed attempt to breach the border, migrants set up a tent camp.

According to the Polish border guard, 2,000 to 4,000 people are currently staying at the border with Poland, seeking to get into the territory of the European Union. From time to time, they make attempts to storm the border. As many as 20,000 military, border guards and police are stationed along the border to ensure security.