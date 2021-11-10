Poland to suggest more sanctions against Belarus during next EU summit - premier

WARSAW, November 10. /TASS/. The government of Poland is set to raise the matter of imposing more sanctions on Belarus over the migration crisis on the country’s border, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said during an emergency parliamentary session.

"We will propose tougher sanctions during the next session of the European Council," he said on Tuesday evening.

The minister urged to discuss the situation in the run-up to the summit, possibly in the format of a video conference.

"I will raise the issue of sanctions then," he added.

According to the premier, apart from proposing to "toughen the sanctions in their present form," such as EU travel blacklists, he will also suggest "far-reaching economic sanctions."

Poland is also set to take measures against air carriers, who deliver migrants to Belarus.

"The ministers [of foreign and internal affairs], [Zbigniew] Rau and [Mariusz] Kaminski are in talks with their EU counterparts on decisive measures against air carriers used in the transfer of people from the Middle East," the premier said, adding that he had already discussed the issue with senior European officials.

In his words, Polish President Andrzej Duda suggested barring air carriers who transport migrants from entering the European airspace.

Poland braces for lengthy crisis

The government of Poland is preparing for a lengthy effort to end the migration crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

"We are getting ready for long months, long quarters, and possibly to long years of struggle against this provocation by [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko," he said.

The situation at the Polish-Belarusian border deteriorated dramatically on Monday, when several thousand migrants approached the Polish border. Some of them tried to tear down the barbed wire fence and break through into Poland. Polish law enforcers used tear gas to stop the migrants.

EU countries accuse Minsk of deliberate escalation of the crisis and call for more sanctions against Belarus. Meanwhile, Lukashenko said that the blame for this situation rests on Western countries because people are fleeing their countries gripped by hostilities provoked by their actions.

About 20,000 Polish servicemen, border guards and police officers have been deployed along the border with Belarus to prevent illegal migrants from crossing it.