Pashinyan says no agreement achieved yet on November 9 meeting

YEREVAN, November 8. /TASS/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said there is no agreement at the moment on any meeting on November 9.

"I can say that at this moment there are no plans for a meeting on November 9," he said in a televised interview, when asked for a comment on media rumors to this effect.

Pashinyan said that Yerevan by no means dodged meetings.

"But their context, their message and their potential result are important to us. We are not proponents of meeting for meeting’s sake," he said.

Earlier, the mass media carried reports the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan - Nikol Pashinyan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev might hold a video conference on November 9.