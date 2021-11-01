Shri Pavan Kapoor appointed as India’s ambassador to Russia - ministry

NEW DELHI, November 1./TASS/. Indian diplomat Shri Pavan Kapoor has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation, the Ministry of External Affairs reported on its website on Monday.

"Shri Pavan Kapoor (IFS: 1990), presently Ambassador of India to United Arab Emirates, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation," it said in a press release. "He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the ministry added.

Incumbent Ambassador Bala Venkatesh Varma is wrapping up his tenure in Moscow.