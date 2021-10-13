Chile to lift quarantine for Russian tourists inoculated with Sputnik V — Russian Embassy

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian tourists inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine beginning on November 1 may enter Chile without undergoing a five-day quarantine, the Russian Embassy in Santiago told TASS on Wednesday.

"Chilean authorities preliminarily announced a change in the procedure of foreigners' entry to Chile since November 1, 2021. Beginning on this date, all foreign citizens who have been inoculated against coronavirus and underwent a validation procedure of their national vaccination certificates on the www.mevacuno.gob.cl platform of the Ministry of Health of Chile are exempt from the required five-day quarantine after entering the country," the Russian embassy noted.

The embassy explained that Sputnik V is the only Russian vaccine certified in Chile. "Accordingly, it is possible to undergo the validation procedure of the Russian certificate after inoculation with this jab," the Russian embassy specified. The Chilean authorities recognize the vaccination certificates approved by the Chilean Public Health Institute, the World Health Organization (WHO), the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

"The entry rules established by the Chilean authorities are the same for all foreigners regardless of the country of origin or departure or the vaccine type and are in effect for the citizens of the Russian Federation as well. Chilean legislation does not provide for any relaxations of the entry/exit regime for one country or another," the embassy concluded.