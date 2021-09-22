Ukrainian presidential aide survives assassination attempt

KIEV, September 22. /TASS/. There has been an attempt on the life of the Ukrainian president's first aide, Sergey Shefir. Parliament member from the ruling party Servant of the People, Yevgeny Shevchenko, said in his Telegram-channel on Wednesday Shefir was not harmed, while his driver suffered gunshot wounds.

"Moments ago there was an attempt on the life of Ukrainian presidential adviser Sergey Shefir near the village of Lesniki (near Kiev - TASS). Sergey's driver suffered three gunshot wounds," Shevchenko wrote.

According to the Ukrainian media resource Strana's sources, the driver is in intensive care in serious condition.

The Interior Ministry has confirmed that Shefir's vehicle had come under fire. The gunmen are being searched for.

"At about 10:00 today (the time coincides with Moscow time) the vehicle of first presidential aide Sergey Shefir came under fire near the village of Lesniki (near Kiev - TASS)," the Interior Ministry tweeted. "The persons who opened fire on the vehicle of the Ukrainian president's first aide are being searched for. A police operation is underway." According to the Interior Ministry, ten shots were fired.

Ukraine's Prosecutor-General Irina Venediktova said on her Facebook page that criminal proceedings had been launched over an "attempted murder of two or more persons."

Shefir is regarded as an old-time friend of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. According to media reports, he is responsible for drafting the head of state's daily schedule. He is the founder and director of the show business studio Kvartal-95.