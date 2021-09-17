SCO members highlight Afghanistan’s stabilization as vital element for regional security

DUSHANBE, September 17. /TASS/. Member-states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) believe that one of the most significant factors of preserving and strengthening security in the region is a prompt settlement to the situation in Afghanistan. This is stated in the Dushanbe Declaration adopted on Friday following the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the capital of Tajikistan.

"The SCO member states believe that one of the important factors of preserving and strengthening security and stability is a prompt settlement of the situation in Afghanistan. They support the formation of Afghanistan into an independent, neutral, unified, democratic and peaceful state, free from terrorism, war, and drugs," the document says.

The SCO member states draw on the fact that there is no alternative to the political and diplomatic resolution of conflict situations in various regions of the world on the basis of strict compliance with the generally-recognized norms and principles of international law. Member-states believe that it is of paramount importance to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan with the participation of members of all ethnic, religious and political groups of Afghan society," the declaration affirmed.

"The SCO member states, emphasizing the importance of the decades-long hospitality and effective assistance to Afghan refugees by regional countries and Afghanistan’s neighbors, consider the international community’s efforts to promote their dignified, secure and sustainable return to their homeland to be essential," the declaration emphasizes.