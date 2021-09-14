Putin hopes joint efforts will help Syrian people get on feet

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope at a meeting with the Syrian leader Bashar Assad that joint efforts will help the country’s people get on feet. The information about the talks held in the Kremlin on Monday was released on the Russian President’s website on Tuesday.

"Hopefully joint efforts will help the Syrian people get on feet in all senses of the word, help revive the economy, the social field, healthcare first of all now," Putin said.

The two countries jointly address "the main problem facing the whole humanity today," he noted. "I mean tackling the coronavirus infection," the president said, adding that "first supplies of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light have been delivered to Syria.".