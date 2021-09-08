PM Modi looking forward to meeting Putin in India - ministry

NEW DELHI, September 8. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking forward to receiving Russian President Vladimir Putin in the country, the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday following talks between Modi and Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai Partushev.

"He [Modi] asked Secretary Patrushev to convey his thanks to President Putin for his constant attention towards the India-Russia Partnership. He also said that he was looking forward to welcoming President Putin in India in the near future, for the bilateral summit," the statement reads.

"Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the visit of the Russian delegation led by Secretary Patrushev at a time when major changes are taking place in the region," the ministry added.