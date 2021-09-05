Taliban control almost entire Panjshir province - spokesman

TASS, September 5. Almost the entire territory of Afghanistan’s Panjshir province is currently under the control of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia), Spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Qatar Muhammad Sohail Shaheen told TASS on Sunday.

"Almost all parts of Panjshir are under our control," he said.

At the same time, according to spokesman for the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan Fahim Dashty, Taliban fighters have been driven out of Panjshir province, many of them were taken prisoner. On Sunday, he wrote in a Twitter post that National Resistance Front fighters had killed about 600 Taliban militants.