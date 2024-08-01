Russia open to dialogue with US, but only on equal terms — top senator

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia is ready for dialogue with the United States only on equal terms, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.

"We are always ready for dialogue, we are always ready for negotiations on global security, on other critical issues of interest to the whole world. But on equal terms, taking into account our national interests, not negotiations under diktat. You cannot talk to Russia in the language of diktat, we will never go for it," she said at a press conference on the results of the spring parliamentary session.

Matviyenko emphasized that Russia seeks only an equal conversation "that will contribute to the united and indivisible security of each state and, in general, to the stability of the world." "We are open," she pointed out. "But such a dialogue is possible only if our conditions are accepted. If everything remains the same, there will be no such dialogue," the senator underscored.