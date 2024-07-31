Russian diplomat slams YouTube for censoring dissenting voices on Washington's orders

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. YouTube is not a neutral video sharing platform, as it is fully under the thumb of the American political establishment, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Andrey Nastasyin told a news briefing.

"What we are seeing from YouTube shows that we are dealing with an American e-commerce collaborator that acts on political orders from Washington rather than a neutral audience-oriented transnational company," the diplomat said.

According to Nastasyin, tech giants from California’s Silicon Valley, including Microsoft, Google, Meta (designated extremist in Russia) and Apple, "act on orders from US special services to promote the ideology of the current White House administration."

The collective West is waging its all-out hybrid aggression against Russia in cyberspace, too, he argued. "It is the United States that initiated processes aimed at setting up a global digital dictatorship that instructs platforms owned by it to crack down on opinions that diverge from Western ones, promote `cancel’ culture and sweep rogue outlets or public opinion leaders out of digital media," Nastasyin concluded.