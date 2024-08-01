EC refused to hold urgent consultations on oil supplies blocking by Ukraine

BRUSSELS, August 1. /TASS/. The European Commission refused to hold urgent consultations on oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia being blocked by Kiev, spokesman of the Commission Balazs Ujvari said at a briefing in Brussels.

The European Commission confirmed that it had concluded preliminarily that there was no immediate threat to EU energy security and therefore did not consider that urgent consultations are required, the spokesman said. He also reminded that Hungary and Slovakia should drop Russian exports step by step.

On July 17, Ukraine unilaterally blocked oil supplies via the Druzhba oil pipeline under the pretext of sanctions against Russian oil producer Lukoil. Slovakia and Hungary demanded an immediate start of consultations with Ukraine with the mediation of the European Commission. The latter has not taken any measures on this situation thus far.