MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia sees well enough that neither Kiev nor the West has the political will for peace, Foreign Ministry spokesman Andrey Nastasyin said while commenting on the prospects of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.

Earlier, Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president's office, said that Kiev was ready for talks with Moscow, but on conditions based on "the concept of international law." He specified that this meant primarily territorial integrity and sovereignty of the state.

"As for Ukraine's readiness for negotiations, we see that neither in Kiev nor in the West there is any political will for peace. They continue to think in terms of war, panic-stricken by the fear of Ukraine's defeat because it would mean the end of the rules-based world order," Nastasyin said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he was not listening to what Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba were saying about the prospects of settlement talks because both often make conflicting statements.