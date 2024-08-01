Moscow hopes Kiev took into account statements made by Vatican’s Cardinal Parolin

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that Kiev took into account statements made by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State, that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s proposed peace formula was not sufficient and Russia must be an inseparable party at the talks on the Ukrainian conflict settlement, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Thursday.

Early last week, Cardinal Parolin paid a visit to Ukraine for the first time since February 2022 and held various meetings with high-ranking Ukrainian state officials, including with President Vladimir Zelensky. Following his visit, Parolin said in an interview with Italian daily Avvenire that Zelensky’s peace formula was insufficient at the moment and that Moscow must be a part of the negotiations on the conflict settlement.

"By admitting the futility of the so-called Zelensky’s peace formula and insisting on Russia's participation in the peace settlement negotiations, Parolin voiced what was obvious to any sensible person from the very beginning - it is impossible to achieve a long-term and just peace leaving Moscow aside and not taking into account its opinion," Zakharova stated.

"We should only hope now that [Vatican] Cardinal’s arguments were heard [by Kiev]," she continued.

Zakharova also noted that, "as of today, Moscow has not received any official requests regarding Parolin's visit to Russia."

"Our dialogue with the Vatican continues," she noted. "Our country is ready to cooperate with all parties seeking to contribute to a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, taking into account Russia's repeatedly-stated interests and the present-day realities."

Statements made by Parolin, Zakharova continued, "generally go in line with the Vatican's assumed policy of mediation."

"Given the significance of the post of the Secretary of State in the hierarchy of the Roman Catholic Church, we certainly take into account his statements seriously, and view them as the official position of the Holy See," the Russian diplomat stressed.

She also pointed out that since the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis, "the Vatican assumed a neutral and balanced stance, expressing its readiness to provide all possible assistance to achieve peace and the cessation of hostilities."

Russia "has always been attentive and respectful to the peacemaking initiatives of Pope Francis, unlike [Ukrainian President] Vladimir Zelensky, who recently rejected in a rude manner the Holy See's proposed mediation," Zakharova added.