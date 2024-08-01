West harms Balkan interests, pulling region into NATO activities — Russian envoy

BELGRADE, August 1. /TASS/. The West’s policy course to involve Balkan countries in the activity of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization by using political and military pressure hurts their own interests, Russian Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) Igor Kalabukhov said in his article for the Glas Srpske newspaper.

"We see that under the guise of the battle for the ‘sustainable’ and ‘eco-friendly’ future, the West is projecting its influence on other regions, above all, with military means. This is precisely how it is acting in the Balkans, viewing the region’s security exclusively in the context of its involvement in NATO military structures," he stressed.

According to the envoy, the situation on Balkan countries’ energy and food markets is getting worse due to price hikes amid ruptured ties with Russia. The diplomat also highlighted the West’s military and political pressure on the countries in the region.

"The comprehensive security of the region is not increasing but diminishing. It is obvious that the Western vision of security is, essentially, harming the Balkans’ vital interests," Kalabukhov noted.