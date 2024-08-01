Russian Interior Ministry investigates fraud in supplies to armed forces, detains suspects

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Russian Interior Ministry said it is investigating fraud by a company called Voentorg as it executed Defense Ministry’s contracts.

Investigators believe that the company’s chief executive and some staff agreed with people outside the company in 2019 to defraud the Defense Ministry by charging an excessively high price for supplies of military toiletry bags, said Irina Volk, a spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry.

"As a result of these actions, major financial damage was inflicted on the Russian Defense Ministry the Russian budget," the spokeswoman said.

Voentorg’s chief executive and another person were detained and charged with fraud, she said.