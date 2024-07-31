US, UK, France directly involved in Ukrainian conflict — Iranian envoy to UN

DUBAI, July 31. /TASS/. Washington, London, and Paris are direct participants in the Ukrainian conflict, which are fueling it, Iran’s permanent representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said.

"Ironically, the US, the UK and France are brazenly putting forward such ungrounded demands to Iran, while at the same time being directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict and making significant contribution to its escalation by supplying advanced weapons," the IRNA news agency quoted Iravani’s letter to the UN Security Council chairman.

According to the diplomat, Tehran "has repeatedly made it clear <...> that it has consistently taken an impartial stance since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, and this principled position remains unchanged."

"Therefore, any allegations of Iran's involvement in the sale, export or transfer of arms in violation of its international obligations are absolutely groundless and categorically denied," Iravani emphasized.