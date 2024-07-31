Eleven Ukrainian drones destroyed over Kursk Region in past day — Acting Governor

KURSK, July 31. /TASS/. The Russian army has brought down eleven Ukrainian drones in the skies over the borderline Kursk Region, a man working at a gas station was wounded in a drone attack, Acting Governor Alexey Smirnov said.

"Electronic warfare systems has eliminated and neutralized eleven Ukrainian drones in the border areas over the past 24 hours. <…> It was reported earlier that an explosive device was dropped from a Ukrainian drone on a gas station near the village of Kolychevka in the Korenevo district. A gas station worker was wounded. He was rushed to the Korenevo District Hospital where he received medical treatment," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

In addition, Smirnov said that during the night, the air defense troops destroyed a Ukrainian fixed-wing drone and a Neptune-MD guided missile over the region. Three cars were damaged in the town of Sudzha after a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive device.

"Drops from Ukrainian drones and attacks by ‘kamikaze drones’ were recorded near Sudzha and the farm of Oleshnya of the Sudzha district, the villages of Glushkovo, Tyotkino, Kobylky and Kulbaky of the Glushkovo district, and the village of Kolychevky of the Korenevo district," the acting governor added.

Smirnov said that three villages came under shelling from the Ukrainian side over the past day.