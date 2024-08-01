Russia’s Strategic Missile Force annually receives advanced missile systems — top brass

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The share of advanced missile systems in Russia’s Strategic Missile Force increases annually, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

The ministry issued this statement following the results of a meeting of the Strategic Missile Force Military Council chaired by Strategic Missile Force Commander Colonel General Sergey Karakayev.

"The Military Council noted that the systemic work by the Strategic Missile Force command and missile armies helps consistently implement the task of timely commissioning weapons systems of missile regiments and preparing required infrastructure. The share of advanced missile systems increases annually in the Strategic Missile Force," the ministry said in a statement.

R&D organizations are engaged in the work to provide scientific substantiation for the prospects of developing the Strategic Missile Force grouping and improving armament, military and special hardware, it said.