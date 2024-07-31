Issue of Ukraine’s territories should be resolved by its people, says Zelensky

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The question of Ukraine’s territories should be decided by its people, President Vladimir Zelensky said in an interview with the Le Monde newspaper.

"You have to understand that any question of Ukraine’s territorial integrity cannot be resolved by one president, or by one person, or by all the presidents in the world, without the Ukrainian people. It just can’t be done. It goes against the Constitution of Ukraine," he said when asked about the possibility of ceding territories.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a press conference after talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko that Russia was ready to resume peace negotiations with Ukraine. However, the Russian leader emphasized that new agreements with Kiev should be based on the 2022 draft Istanbul accords (which included provisions of neutrality and security guarantees) and also take into account the current territorial situation.