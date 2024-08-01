An-148 aircraf used in US-Russia prisoner swap leaves Kaliningrad

KALININGRAD, August 1. /TASS/. An An-148-100E aircraft which, according to media reports, was used in prisoner exchanges between Russia and the United States in December 2022, has left Kaliningrad, the Flightradar24 portal reported.

According to the flight information, the plane flew from Moscow to Kaliningrad on Thursday and landed at the Kaliningrad airport at 7:35 a.m. local time [5:35 a.m. GMT]. The plane departed from Kaliningrad at 9:31 a.m. local time [7:31 a.m. GMT]. In 2022, Viktor Bout and Brittney Griner were exchanged at Abu Dhabi airport. A number of media outlets said the same plane was involved in the exchange.

The Kaliningrad airport directorate refrained from commenting on the arrival of this plane, telling TASS that they can only comment on scheduled flights.