Russian snipers thwart Ukrainian troop rotation in south Donetsk area

DONETSK, July 31. /TASS/. A heavy mobile sniper team of the Russian Pacific Fleet’s marine infantry thwarted the rotation of Ukrainian troops near the community of Novomayorskoye in the south Donetsk frontline area, the sniper team’s squad commander with the call sign Phil told TASS on Wednesday.

"The rotation took place near the settlement of Novomayorskoye. We noticed four men moving in a forest belt. We delivered fire at that area and thwarted the rotation. The enemy was in disarray and could not even reach its trenches," the sniper said.

The distance to the enemy equaled almost 1.5 km. Data recorders confirmed that several targets had been destroyed, he said.