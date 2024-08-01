Kremlin saw no official statements on F-16 jets deliveries to Ukraine — spokesman

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia has not yet seen any official statements confirming the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It is unlikely that this has become known, so far only sources [talked about it]. There have been no statements to this effect," he said, commenting on the possible transfer of fighter jets to Kiev.

On Wednesday, the Times newspaper reported, citing an unnamed source, that Ukraine had received six F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands. According to the newspaper, Kiev will soon receive a new batch of fighter jets, this time from Denmark.

Earlier, the Bloomberg news agency reported, citing sources, that the first batch of F-16 jets from NATO allies had already been delivered to Ukraine. According to it, the number of fighter jets is "small." Bloomberg's sources also said that it was not yet clear whether Ukrainian pilots, who have been training in the West over the past months, would be able to immediately start using the aircraft or whether this process would take more time.