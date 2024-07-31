Iranian envoy accuses US of providing Israel with intelligence for killing Hamas leader

UNITED NATIONS, August 1. /TASS/. Amir Saeid Iravani, the Iranian envoy to the UN, accused the US of supplying intelligence data for the recent assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

"In this horrific crime, the responsibility of the United States, as a strategic ally and the main supporter of the Israeli regime in the region, should not be overlooked. This act could not have been committed without [Washington's] authorization and the support of the US intelligence community," he said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.