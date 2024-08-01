LONDON, August 1. /TASS/. Ukraine received six F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands, The Times reported, citing an unnamed source.

According to the newspaper, Kiev will soon take another delivery of these fighter jets, this time from Denmark. The Ukrainian Air Force declined to confirm this, the report said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Daily Telegraph, also citing sources, reported that Ukraine already used the F-16 for air defenses.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that deliveries of new weapons, including F-16s, to Ukraine would not change the situation on the battlefield, but would lead to a prolongation of the situation. He also said the fighter jets, if Ukraine comes to operate them, will burn just like any other much-touted Western military equipment.