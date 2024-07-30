Olympic opening ceremony testifies to decay of Western elites — Poland’s Kaczynski

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris testifies to the moral and political decay of Western elites, including in France, said Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland's Law and Justice party.

"What happened in Paris is simply an unprecedented scandal and at the same time it is, one could say, a very clear illustration of a very sad and, unfortunately, increasingly intense process of moral and political decay of elites in the West, including French elites," the politician said, the news website onet.pl reported.

Kaczynski said this trend "threatens the future of the Christian civilization, which most is the most human-friendly one in the history of the world."

He also condemned the dismissal by the management of the Polish television channel TVP of journalist Przemyslaw Babiarz, who commented on the Olympic opening ceremony in a live broadcast and likened John Lennon's song Imagine, which was played during the opening, to communism because it criticized religion and people of faith.

"TVP is exactly the kind of place where this freedom [of speech] is radically absent, which is very sad," the politician said.