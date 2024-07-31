Defense minister congratulates military units with Yevgenovka liberation

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov congratulated military units with the liberation of Yevgenovka settlement in the Krasnoarmeisk direction.

The 589th motorized infantry regiment continues to advance in the Krasnoarmeisk direction and inflict heavy losses on the adversary. "By displaying firmness and stubbornness, it liberated Yevgenovka settlement," the minister said in a message adding over 500 servicemen were decorated with state awards for heroism and courage.

The regiment also fought neo-Nazis in Berdychi, Orlovka, Semenovka and Novoalexandrovka.

The minister also congratulated the 433rd motorized rifle regiment with the liberation of Yevgenovka. "Professional and decisive actions forced the adversary to retreat. You are bringing closer the complete liberation of Donbass step by step," Belousov said.