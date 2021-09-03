Kabul’s women march for equal rights with men — newspaper

TEHERAN, September 3. /TASS/. Female activists marched in Kabul, demanding respect for their rights and gender equality, the Hasht e Subh Daily local newspaper reported on Friday.

The Afghan women, according to the newspaper, carried posters with slogans such as "the rights of women and men are equal", "education, work, freedom - [the path] to prosperity". The number of participants in the march was not specified.

As the Khaama Press News Agency reported, the women urged the leadership of the Taliban (banned in Russia), which took over Afghanistan, to approve the women’s right to participate in the political life in the country’s new constitution.

The news agency mentioned that the rally took place after the Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, had announced that women would not hold ministerial posts in the new Afghan government. He noted that women would have an opportunity to work in ministries, in the police or, for example, in the judicial system as assistants.

This protest was not the first in Afghanistan. On Thursday, dozens of activists from the National Organization for Women and former government officials held a massive demonstration in the Afghan Herat province’s capital. The activists called for preserving the Afghans’ social achievements made under the previous government.