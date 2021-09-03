Russian Senior Diplomat, Deputy Secretary of Arab League discuss cooperation at UN venues

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Assistant Secretary General of the Arab League Hossam Zaki have discussed boosting cooperation between Russia and the Arab League at UN venues.

"An interest was noted in the further strengthening of interaction along the lines of Russia-the Arab League at various UN venues," according to the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement published on Friday following the conversation.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry noted that the sides also exchanged opinions "on a wide range of issues of mutual interest on the UN agenda." "The emphasis was made on the issues of settling crisis situations in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as the development of the situation around Iran’s nuclear program," the ministry added.