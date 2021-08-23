US narrows down those eligible to enter Kabul airport — TV

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The US has changed its policy on who will be admitted to Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, CNN reported on Monday, citing a source close to the situation.

According to the source, only American citizens, Green Card holders and citizens of NATO countries will now be allowed into the airport and will be able to bring their immediate family members with them. Applicants for the US' Special Immigrant Visa program won’t be able to enter the airport grounds.

According to the source, members of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) are helping filter candidates seeking to enter the airport by checking their documents.

CNN said that about 20,000 people remained at the airport, while the evacuation deadline was set to expire on August 31. The Taliban will view the presence of US forces in Afghanistan as an extended occupation, if Washington moves to lengthen the evacuation deadline, Taliban Spokesman Suhail Shaheen said earlier.

On April 14, Biden announced plans to end Washington’s operation in Afghanistan, the longest military campaign in American history. After that, the Taliban launched a large-scale offensive to take the country under control. Taliban fighters swept into Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15, without encountering any resistance and seized control of the entire city within a few hours. Later, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. Subsequently, Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself caretaker president, calling for armed resistance against the Taliban. Western nations are now evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan.