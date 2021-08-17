US diplomats continue their work at Kabul airport, Russian ambassador to Kabul says

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian diplomats in Afghanistan have been in contact with US embassy workers who had moved to Kabul’s airport, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"The Westerners have either reduced their staff or moved to the airport out of fear. Today, we called the US embassy there. The right person picked up the phone and we discussed everything we needed to discuss. Everything is fine," the Russian envoy said. "They are working there. It’s not that they are waiting for a flight to leave the country, they just moved to some building there," he added.

Zhirnov noted that the embassies of Pakistan and China in Kabul continued to operate normally. "The Chinese ambassador often calls me and we discuss various matters," he said.

Members of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15 and took control of the entire city within a few hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country. Influential politicians Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar have created a coordination council for the peaceful transition of power to the Taliban. Meanwhile, Western countries are evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan.