Russia ready to cooperate with Afghanistan’s interim government — embassy in Kabul

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia ready to cooperate with Afghanistan’s interim government, the Russian embassy in Kabul told TASS on Sunday.

"Yes, Russia is ready to cooperate with the interim government," the embassy said in reply to the corresponding question.

After the pullout of the bulk of the Western military contingent from Afghanistan the movement Taliban (outlawed in Russia) launched a massive offensive on all fronts towards Kabul. According to the television broadcaster Al Arabiya, Afghanistan’s former Interior Minister Ahmad Jalali assumed the duties of an interim administration. Acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakval told the television broadcaster TOLO News that the handover of power would be peaceful. Earlier, the Russian embassy said the situation in Kabul was "somewhat strained, but no war is on in the city.".