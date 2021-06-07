SIMFEROPOL, June 8. /TASS/. Ukraine’s national football team has desecrated the memory of soldiers killed in the Second World War by placing a nationalist slogan on their uniform for the UEFA Euro 2020, Crimea’s parliament speaker Vladimir Konstantinov said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Ukraine’s national team will wear uniforms with the slogan of Ukrainian nationalists "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to Heroes!" It will also feature Ukraine’s silhouette, with Russia’s Crimea and the Donbass republics Kiev doesn’t control as part of Ukraine. On June 7, UEFA’s press service announced that the Union of European Football Associations had approved the Ukrainian national team kit for the upcoming European Football Championship "in accordance with the applicable equipment regulations."

The parliament speaker pointed out that Crimeans "have always loathed fascist slogans." "Of course, it is offensive and disgusting for Crimeans to look at this atrocity. I would like to remind you that during the Second World War, over 200,000 civilians were viciously murdered, including children, old people, women, and we honor this memory, it is sacred for every Crimean family," Konstantinov said.

Euro 2020 will be held from June 11 through July 11. Russia’s St. Petersburg will host seven matches, including a quarterfinal game on July 2.