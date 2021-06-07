Putin's warning US may follow USSR gives food for thought — Chinese foreign ministry

BEIJING, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning there is a risk the United States may make mistakes typical for empires and follow in the Soviet Union's footsteps gives much food for thought, Chines Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a comment on the Russian leader's point of view expressed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"What President Putin said gives much food for thought. The modern world is living through fundamental changes, unprecedented over centuries. The way big countries act and their attitude to other countries will determine not only the rise and fall of these major powers but also the future of humanity," Wang said.

He stressed that China had always been of the opinion that large countries must not attack, intimidate or discredit other countries or lecture them on what they should do.

On June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with the heads of the world's leading news agencies, organized by TASS on the sidelines of the SPIEF, said that in building its foreign policy relations, the United States relied on its political, economic and military might and was "steadily marching along the road of the Soviet Union." He said the United States had experienced all empires' typical problems — pretty certain about its might it creates problems that it will be unable to cope with, the way it happened to the Soviet Union.