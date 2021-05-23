NYT: Russia ‘steals a march on the US’ on military presence in Arctic

NEW YORK, May 23. / TASS /. Russia "stole a march on the US" in terms of the Arctic’s development and military buildup there, drawing attention to climate change in due time, The New York Times wrote.

According to the newspaper, the Russian government "in contrast to the Department of Defense under the [former President Donald] Trump administration", openly acknowledged climate change, adopting in October 2020 the Strategy for Developing the Russian Arctic Zone and Ensuring National Security until 2035. The decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted "the growing conflict potential in the Arctic, requiring a constant increase in the combat capabilities of the Russian Army’s force grouping, other troops, military formations and bodies in the Arctic zone."

"Though the Russian military has little in common with liberal Western politicians or environmental groups like Greenpeace, it does share a view that the ice is indeed vanishing. That has allowed it to steal a march on the United States," The New York Times noted. At the same time, according to the publication, the US Arctic strategy "is certain to change" under the current leader Joe Biden’s administration.

Michael Kofman, an analyst at the CNA Research Center that provides services to the US Navy and the Marine Corps, stated that ice melting was a "nightmare" for Russia. "It opens an entire new theater [of military action] in the event of conflict with the United States" according to the expert.

Furthermore, the article’s author, who was invited to visit the Russian northernmost Nagurskoye airfield on the island of Alexandra Land, mentioned that Russia’s attention to the Arctic was largely dictated by economic considerations. Thus, he noted Moscow's interest in uncovering the Northern Sea Route’s potential in melting ice conditions as well as developing new reserves of minerals. Meanwhile, the journalist admitted that the invitation of foreign journalists to the Russian airfield "seemed intended to highlight the country’s capabilities".

The Russian Arctic zone includes nine regions - four entire regions (the Chukotka Autonomous Region, the Yamalo-Nenets Region, the Nenets Autonomous Region, the Murmansk Region) as well as 45 municipal districts of five more regions (the Karelia Region, the Komi Region, the Arkhangelsk Region, the Krasnoyarsk Region, the Sakha Region). On October 26, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the Strategy for Developing the Russian Arctic Zone and Ensuring National Security until 2035.