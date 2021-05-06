Bolsonaro says Russia is interesting for Brazil and they are alike with Putin

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 6. /TASS/. President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday Russia is an interesting country for Brazil and they are alike with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

He once again thanked Putin for the release of Robson Oliveira, the driver of ex-player of Spartak Moscow football club Fernando, whom he was welcoming at the Rio de Janeiro airport.

"We are alike with Putin. I have never denied that. <…> This is a country (Russia - TASS), which is very interesting for us," he said when asked whether Robson’s release would help make relations between Brazil and Russia still closer.

Oliveira was arrested in 2019 when he tried to bring to Russia methadone hydrochloride, a pharmaceutical prohibited in the country. The drug was reportedly meant for the football player’s father in law. Robson faced up to 20 years of behind bars on charges of drug trafficking.

"For us, he is not guilty and no one has any doubts in that," the Brazilian leader stressed.

Bolsonaro said last October 2020 that he wanted to discuss Oliveira’s possible release with Putin. He said that Oliveira had no idea that a medicine that could be legally bought in Brazil on medical prescription was listed as a drug in Russia.