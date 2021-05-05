Merkel plans to get some sleep and take a walk outdoors after resigning

THE HAGUE, May 5. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has stated that she has no time to think about the future after her resignation as chancellor, she plans to do it after her term ends.

"Work takes up all of my time, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, so I have absolutely no time to think about what I will do after [resigning as chancellor - TASS]. I will get some sleep, take a walk outdoors and think about what I want to do next. I will be glad to do it, but so far, I am glad to be doing my job," Merkel said on Wednesday during an event timed to the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands from Nazi occupation, transmitted by the Dutch public broadcasting system.

Germany will hold the next parliamentary elections on September 26, 2021 without the participation of incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel. She has repeatedly stated that she has no plans to nominate herself as a candidate from the CDU/CSU conservative alliance for the position of the German head of government, and that she wishes to quit politics after her term ends. In late 2018, Merkel resigned from the position of chairperson of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany, but held her position as chancellor. Merkel has been in charge of the German government since November 2005.