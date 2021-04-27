French police detain seven people for suspected terrorist links in two regions

PARIS, April 27. /TASS/. The French police have detained seven people suspected of being involved in terrorist activities in two regions of the country, AFP reported on Tuesday, citing its source in judicial circles.

According to the agency, the detentions took place in Bas-Rhin and Puy-de-Dome departments. Six detainees are reported to be of Chechen origin and aged between 28 and 48. The other person comes from Georgia.

The detentions come as part of the investigation into possible financing of militants in Syria carried out by the French counterterrorist prosecution.