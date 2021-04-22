US ambassador to Russia leaves his residence, presumably heading to airport

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan has left his Spaso House residence, presumably heading to the airport from where he is expected to fly to Washington, D.C. A TASS correspondent happened to see the diplomat leaving the residence.

Three suitcases were loaded into the ambassador’s car, after which he got into it and drove out of the gate.

On April 16, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters at a news conference that Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov had recommended at a meeting with Sullivan that he return to Washington for consultations.

On Monday, the Axios website reported citing the US Department of State that Sullivan would travel to Washington this week to have consultations with members of the Biden administration and would return to Moscow in the coming weeks.